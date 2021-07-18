Chicago offering free vaccinations at pop-ups and events across city this week

Chicago is focusing its COVID vaccination efforts on pop-up clinics and special events in targeted areas.

This week, the city will offer free shots to everyone 12 and up at the following locations:

Monday, July 19

• CTA Stop – Blue Line/Belmont: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• CTA Stop – 95th & Dan Ryan Red Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• CTA Stop – 119th Halsted Vax Bus Station: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.



Tuesday, July 20

• CPS: Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• After School Matters at Gately Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Metra Station – 115th St. and Kensington: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

• CPS: Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Food Pantry – St. Kevin Catholic Church: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

• After School Matters at Millennium Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• CPS: Morrill Elementary School (Annex Building): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Thursday, July 22

• CPS: Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• After School Matters at Lutz Family Center: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Vaccination Station (Vax Bus)– Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Metra Station – 93rd Street: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Back Of The Yard Neighborhood Council: 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

• Movies in the Park – Wentworth Park: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

• SWOP Chicago: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Friday, July 23

• North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• CTA Stop – Brown Line/Kimball: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.