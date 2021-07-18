Chicago offering free vaccinations at pop-ups and events across city this week
CHICAGO - Chicago is focusing its COVID vaccination efforts on pop-up clinics and special events in targeted areas.
This week, the city will offer free shots to everyone 12 and up at the following locations:
Monday, July 19
• CTA Stop – Blue Line/Belmont: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
• CTA Stop – 95th & Dan Ryan Red Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
• CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
• CTA Stop – 119th Halsted Vax Bus Station: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
• CPS: Chicago Vocational Career Academy: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Austin: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• After School Matters at Gately Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• Metra Station – 115th St. and Kensington: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
• CPS: Theodore Roosevelt High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• Food Pantry – St. Kevin Catholic Church: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
• Vaccination Station (Vax Bus) – Atlas Senior Center: 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• After School Matters at Millennium Park: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• CPS: Morrill Elementary School (Annex Building): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
• CPS: Michele Clark High School: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
• After School Matters at Lutz Family Center: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• Vaccination Station (Vax Bus)– Salvation Army: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
• Metra Station – 93rd Street: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
• Back Of The Yard Neighborhood Council: 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
• Movies in the Park – Wentworth Park: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
• SWOP Chicago: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 23
• North Austin Public Library: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• CTA Stop – Brown Line/Kimball: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
• CTA Stop – 35th/Archer Orange Line: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.