Chicago office building occupancy reaches post-pandemic high, surpasses nationwide average

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

The number of Chicago workers returning to their downtown offices has reached a new post-pandemic high.

Chicago's office building occupancy now sits at 55 percent, up from 13 percent at the height of the pandemic.

This new data was collected by Crain's Chicago Business using the technology firm Kastle Systems, which measures security card swipes. This new index puts Chicago ahead of the nationwide occupancy average by five percentage points.

Of the top four cities measured, Houston ranked number one with 61 percent occupancy. Chicago came in at number two, followed closely by Los Angeles and then New York.