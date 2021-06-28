Chicago officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez stripped of police powers

The Chicago police officer who shot and killed Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase earlier this year in Portage Park has been stripped of his police powers — an action that had been recommended by a civilian oversight board nearly three months ago.

Officer Evan Solano was relieved of his duties for the duration of an ongoing investigation into the shooting by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. COPA had recommended back in April that the department take such action but Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially balked at the idea.

A police department spokeswoman declined to answer questions about Solano’s status or exactly when he was stripped of his powers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police said the 22-year-old Alvarez was approached by tactical officers at a gas station, and the encounter escalated to a foot pursuit that began in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue. He was shot several times from behind by Solano.

It remains unclear why the officers confronted Alvarez.

COPA released a series of video from police-worn body cameras, as well as cameras from a nearby home. It shows a Chicago police officer yelling, "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" before firing five shots from close range at Alvarez.

Video shows Alvarez with a gun in his right hand, but the gun drops from his hand as he falls to the pavement.

Advertisement

The shooting happened two days after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a police officer during a foot chase in Little Village. Both deaths sparked outrage over police use-of -force and the department policy on foot chases.