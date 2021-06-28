Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:49 PM CDT until MON 4:45 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from MON 11:28 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:45 PM CDT, DeKalb County

Chicago officer who fatally shot Anthony Alvarez stripped of police powers

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Chicago Police Department
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago cop who killed Anthony Alvarez seen on video with gun drawn during road rage incident

A Chicago police officer who killed a man earlier this year is now at the center of another controversial incident.

CHICAGO - The Chicago police officer who shot and killed Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase earlier this year in Portage Park has been stripped of his police powers — an action that had been recommended by a civilian oversight board nearly three months ago.

Officer Evan Solano was relieved of his duties for the duration of an ongoing investigation into the shooting by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. COPA had recommended back in April that the department take such action but Mayor Lori Lightfoot initially balked at the idea.

A police department spokeswoman declined to answer questions about Solano’s status or exactly when he was stripped of his powers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police said the 22-year-old Alvarez was approached by tactical officers at a gas station, and the encounter escalated to a foot pursuit that began in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue. He was shot several times from behind by Solano.

Anthony Alvarez shooting: Family, neighbors react to police video release

In a statement provided by the Alvarez family attorney, Anthony Alvarez’s legacy is his two-year-old daughter and the fact that he was one of the best soccer players in Chicago.

It remains unclear why the officers confronted Alvarez.

COPA released a series of video from police-worn body cameras, as well as cameras from a nearby home. It shows a Chicago police officer yelling, "Drop the gun! Drop the gun!" before firing five shots from close range at Alvarez.

Video shows Alvarez with a gun in his right hand, but the gun drops from his hand as he falls to the pavement.

The shooting happened two days after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a police officer during a foot chase in Little Village. Both deaths sparked outrage over police use-of -force and the department policy on foot chases.