Chicago officially makes itself a sanctuary city for abortion

The city of Chicago passed an ordinance Wednesday that protects the right to get an abortion and gender-affirming care in the city.

The declaration – called the Bodily Autonomy Sanctuary Ordinance – was passed by the City Council without a word of debate 49 to 1. It's effective immediately.

The approval means Chicago police and other agencies of local government are prohibited from cooperating in investigations that seek to criminalize women who come to the city seeking abortions or other reproductive care.

The legislation was modeled on the Welcome Cities Ordinance, which makes Chicago a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

"I want to thank the immigrant rights movement for giving us the blueprint — for fighting so hard — so that Chicago could be a welcoming city for immigrants, which now we can use to protect everybody that is in need of refuge," Alderwoman Rossana Rodríguez said.

"This speaks to how our struggles are interconnected and how our city is responsible for acting with solidarity towards the people that are the most marginalized and the most impacted by a system that oppresses them. As we move forward in a post-Roe world, we must be bold to build a world where everyone has the healthcare and support they need to live full and self-determined lives."

This ordinance was introduced and passed due to Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.