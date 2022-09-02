Chicago officials gear up for Labor Day weekend, focusing on water safety and increase in police presence

Historically a violent weekend in the city, Chicago police are gearing up this Labor Day by adding more uniformed officers in neighborhoods, on the CTA and across the city's beaches.

Chicago police Supt. David Brown admits they are facing scheduling issues, and under a new policy, CPD can only cancel one day off for officers — not two.

Still, the top cop says they have a plan in place to crack down on violence this weekend, curb illegal drifting and drag racing and protect boaters and swimmers.

Water safety is a top priority for officials after a number of recent drownings along the lakefront and accidents in the playpen — including one that left a woman with both of her legs severed.

Visitors and residents are reminded not to swim alone or when there are no lifeguards on duty.

Additionally, do not to drink while operating a boat and always remember to wear a life jacket.

"Seventy percent of all fatalities on the water are drownings and of those 70 percent of those fatalities, 87 percent of people aren’t wearing a life jacket, it’s simple, just wear it," said Tom Pequignot from the U.S. Coast Guard. "Last year, Lake Michigan was number three in the nation for busiest search and rescue locations in the United States — second only to San Fran and St. Pete. I can tell you unequivocally, the largest concentration of search and rescue missions are here in Chicago. The U.S. Coast Guard has already worked on 560 search and rescue cases on Lake Michigan this year."

According to officials, 29 people didn't survive.