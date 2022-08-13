Expand / Collapse search

Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
River North
Chicago's Playpen on Lake Michigan north of Navy Pier. File photo from photographer Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CHICAGO - Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."

The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.

The Chicago Fire Department said that their preliminary information shows that the victims were in the water when a boat backed into them.

The victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital, which is close to the lakefront and near the "Playpen."