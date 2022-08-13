Two females in critical condition after boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Lake Michigan

article

Two females are in critical condition after a boat accident on Lake Michigan in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."

The "Playpen" is the nickname for an area north of Navy Pier where boaters anchor. It can be a party scene, with people sometimes jumping or swimming from boat to boat.

The Chicago Fire Department said that their preliminary information shows that the victims were in the water when a boat backed into them.

The victims were taken to Northwestern Hospital, which is close to the lakefront and near the "Playpen."