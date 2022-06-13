Chicago officials warn of heat stroke as weather gets hot this week

It may have been comfortable in Chicago on Monday, but officials are warning of dangerous temperatures this week in the city.

Ahead of this week's extreme heat and humidity, health officials are reminding you to look after yourselves and your loved ones to ensure that everyone stays safe as temperatures rise.

That includes watching for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Officials say it’s important to stay hydrated, keep your home cool, and check on children, older adults and pets.

Signs of heatstroke include a high body temperature, dizziness, nausea and a rapid pulse.

If someone is suffering from heatstroke, you're encouraged to call 911.

"Certain folks are more vulnerable to the heat, adults 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, young children, absolutely. if you do have a loved one who spends a lot of time alone or an older loved one, you want to make sure you're checking in, a text a call, just to say hey, are you doing alright. That can go a long way," said Brian Williamsen, Red Cross of Illinois.

The city will open six cooling centers Tuesday and Wednesday — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During open hours, residents can also find relief in any of the city's public libraries, park district field houses or splash pads.