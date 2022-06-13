Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 11:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Tornado Watch
from MON 5:51 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:40 PM CDT until MON 10:30 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM CDT, La Porte County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 1:15 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 10:30 PM CDT, La Porte County

Chicago officials warn of heat stroke as weather gets hot this week

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Dangerous heat descends on Chicago

It may have been comfortable in Chicago on Monday, but officials are warning of dangerous temperatures this week in the city.

CHICAGO - It may have been comfortable in Chicago on Monday, but officials are warning of dangerous temperatures this week in the city.

Ahead of this week's extreme heat and humidity, health officials are reminding you to look after yourselves and your loved ones to ensure that everyone stays safe as temperatures rise.

That includes watching for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Officials say it’s important to stay hydrated, keep your home cool, and check on children, older adults and pets.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Signs of heatstroke include a high body temperature, dizziness, nausea and a rapid pulse.

If someone is suffering from heatstroke, you're encouraged to call 911.

"Certain folks are more vulnerable to the heat, adults 65 and older, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, young children, absolutely. if you do have a loved one who spends a lot of time alone or an older loved one, you want to make sure you're checking in, a text a call, just to say hey, are you doing alright. That can go a long way," said Brian Williamsen, Red Cross of Illinois.

Chicago weather: How to stay safe in dangerous heat

The hot weather can be dangerous. But there are ways you can stay safe in the sweltering heat this week.

The city will open six cooling centers Tuesday and Wednesday — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During open hours, residents can also find relief in any of the city's public libraries, park district field houses or splash pads.