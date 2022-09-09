Chicago officials warn of serious traffic this weekend due to Mexican Independence Day parades

Chicago officials are warning residents — there will be some serious traffic this weekend.

Half a million people are expected to attend Mexican Independence Day parades on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the first full return of the Pilsen and 26th Street parades since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The parades are considered the largest in the Midwest.

City officials said there will be increased patrols and multiple street closures along parade routes.

The Chicago Police Department is also deploying its caravan task force.

During the COVID shutdown, some unsanctioned celebrations tended to get a bit out of control, and with recent street takeovers in the Loop, police are asking that celebrations remain peaceful and orderly.

"We will try to accommodate most everything that will take place, as far as a peaceful celebration, but when it comes to a total impedance of the liberties of others, if we have to take action, we will," said Eric Cater, First Deputy Superintendent of CPD.

"It's so beautiful to see all those cars, you know, kind of painting the city of green, white and red, that is beautiful. We only are, you know, today gathered here to make sure that those celebrations are done orderly and respectfully," said Reyna Torres, Consulate of Mexico in Chicago.

The official Mexican Independence Day is Sept. 16.