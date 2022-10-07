Chicago opens new health and education center on Southwest Side

After sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is reopening as a community health and education center.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The healthy lifestyle hub is a $20 million development that will offer a variety of services for the community, with the simple goal of getting people healthy.

"There was a lot of myths at the beginning of Covid, one of which was that Black folks couldn't get it. And the truth is, the first person who died in our city, our state was from right here. A Black woman," Lightfoot said. "And so we have fought long and hard to make sure that we are being responsive to the needs of this community."

The Chicago prize-winning development is part of the Auburn Gresham Invest South/West corridor.