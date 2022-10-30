Chicago opens POP! Heights Park on Far South Side

Chicago opened a new park on the city's Far South Side on Saturday.

POP! Heights Park is a 21,000 square foot park at 11227 South Halsted Street.

POP! Heights Park is part of an initiative to re-purpose nearly one million square feet of blighted areas on the Far South Side to spur economic growth and repopulate communities. The park is accessible to thousands of people living in Roseland, Morgan Park and West Pullman.

"The weather is perfect, the grass is green, the people are smiling, and we're in the midst of the Far South Side," said Pastor Leonardo Gilbert of Sheldon Heights Church of Christ

Grants from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago Recovery Plan are being used to support this new park. It is one of 12 new public plazas planned throughout the city.