Expand / Collapse search

Chicago organization claims Hispanic Housing Development Corporation isn't doing enough to fix up vacant homes

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Activists for the unhoused occupy once-vacant house

A group called Humboldt Park Housing Project is protesting recent evictions.

CHICAGO - A group called Humboldt Park Housing Project is protesting recent evictions by moving into a previously vacant house on North Washtenaw Avenue. 

They said the house only needed four hours of work, and $150 of supplies to make it livable. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A representative said the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation isn't doing enough to fix up vacant houses. 

The group says they want to end homelessness in Chicago.