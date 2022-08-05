Chicago organization claims Hispanic Housing Development Corporation isn't doing enough to fix up vacant homes
CHICAGO - A group called Humboldt Park Housing Project is protesting recent evictions by moving into a previously vacant house on North Washtenaw Avenue.
They said the house only needed four hours of work, and $150 of supplies to make it livable.
A representative said the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation isn't doing enough to fix up vacant houses.
The group says they want to end homelessness in Chicago.