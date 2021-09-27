Chicago organization collects diapers for low-income families

We all know babies need diapers.

But you may not realize that the need for diapers for low-income families is considered a crisis at the moment.

"Share Our Spare" is a local organization collecting diapers for National Diaper Need Awareness Week. They are also advocating for new laws, such as allowing families to use government assistance like food stamps to buy them.

With one in three Chicago area kids living below poverty, the organization says many families are forced to make agonizing choices between paying for rent, food or diapers.

"If we’re able to cover that with some of the government assistance, it would take away that choice. it would take away, ‘Do I put clean diapers on my child or do I get food on the table?’ You know that’s not something we want parents to have to ask themselves," said Alex Goodfellow, Executive Director of Share Our Spare.

Share Our Spare hopes to have 250,000 diapers donated this week at more than 60 locations in the city and suburbs.

