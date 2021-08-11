Chicago parents want remote learning option for students as COVID cases surge

As COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations increase for children across the country, Chicago Public School parents are calling on the district to provide a remote learning option.

The highly contagious Delta variant is driving coronavirus cases in Chicago. A week ago, the state saw 3,000 cases. Now, nearly 4,000 people are infected with COVID.

"As parents, we are concerned and demanding options for our children and remote learning is one of them," said CPS parent Rosemary V.

The State Superintendent of Education issued a declaration last month mandating children be in the school building with limited exceptions.

CPS has created the "Virtual Academy" and says about 3,000 students could be eligible for the program. The district received close to 150 applications late last month.

The deadline to apply was Friday. CPS says they are reviewing applications on a case-by-case basis — all while CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union work on a COVID-19 safety plan before school starts.

CTU wants members who are medically unable to return to work to work virtually.

"It will take more grown ups in the building to keep people safe," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis-Gates.

Both sides — CTU and CPS — continue working on a COVID-19 safety plan as school is slated to start August 30.

"Let’s not cut social distancing like CPS is trying to do, let’s not give up on the things that work," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.