Chicago Park District moves camps indoors due to dangerous air quality

The Chicago Park District has brought its campers indoors because of the dangerous air quality across the city.

At the brand new Brighton Park Community Campus, near 48th and Western, roughly 150 campers utilized the gym, did arts and crafts indoors, and played games.

Like Tuesday, AirNow.gov has listed Chicago's air quality as "very unhealthy." Doctors are urging that you limit time outdoors with the Environmental Protection Agency categorizing children as particularly sensitive.

For this reason, pediatric experts urge that parents pay close attention to your child's symptoms.

"Those that might have respiratory disease already, such as asthma or other lung diseases, those are going to be especially sensitive to this poor air quality, so those are the kiddos we want to make sure we keep a closer eye on and that will kind of keeping focus of them so we can really watch for any signs or symptoms of distress that may occur," said Anne Geistkemper, Rush Neonatal Pediatric Clinical Manager.

For families without access to safely ventilated indoor spaces, the city is urging you to take advantage of public libraries, senior centers, and park district facilities.