Chicago Park District offering $500 bonus to lifeguard applicants due to shortage

Fearing a shortage of lifeguards that could shut down neighborhood pools this summer, the Chicago Park District is now offering a hiring bonus of $500 to qualified applicants.

"With that bonus for the lifeguards and for all the other junior recreational leaders and laborers, that should get them to $17 and $18 plus during the summer," said Rosa Escareno, General Supt. of the Chicago Park District.

Escareno says lakefront beaches will be staffed, but there are still lifeguard vacancies that could keep some pools closed beyond June 24, the scheduled opening date, which is already a bit later than some parents would like.

"We just come through COVID and still going through COVID. People need time to do something that's relaxing — take the kids to someplace to swim," said Andre Slater, who uses the Pulaski Park Pool.

Neighbors say the pool at Pulaski Park can be crowded with a hundred or more people on a warm summer day, requiring at least three lifeguards to be on hand at all times.

"There are jobs out there, so that is why we've instituted this bonus. The $500 bonus would go to qualified applicants to become lifeguards, who need a red cross certification in life-saving that can cost about $100, as well as needing to be strong swimmers," said Escareno.

Park district officials say there is an unusually competitive job market right now, offering young people who might normally be happy to work outdoors in the sunshine, the option to make more money.