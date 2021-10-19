Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Park District requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by December 15th

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Chicago
CHICAGO - The Chicago Park District is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 15, unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.

To sweeten the deal, the district is giving everyone who meets the mandate an extra day off.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated by Dec. 15 will need to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

The City of Chicago is also requiring employees to be fully vaccinated or undergo regular testing. The mandate is being challenged by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union. Officers who have not submitted their vaccination status are no longer getting paid.

