Chicago Park District to install life preserver equipment, extra signage along lakefront

The Chicago Park District will install life preserver equipment and extra signage at select waterfront locations to help mitigate risks of accidents and drownings, officials announced Friday.

The district also plans to connect with community groups to help raise public awareness and enforce beach safety.

Equipment is expected to be installed prior to the 2022 beach season.

The district will be responsible for inspecting, maintaining and assessing the effectiveness and feasibility of the equipment.

Safety devices will be used with an alarm system that will trigger an alarm on a smartphone app used by lifeguards and other personnel, the district said.

"The Chicago Park District is committed to taking the necessary steps to protect residents and visitors. Chicago’s lakefront is among our city’s most treasured assets however it is imperative that it is enjoyed safely and responsibly," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly. "Although the life rings will offer an added layer of protection, we urge people to follow the rules that have been in place season after season."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Chicago Park District reminds patrons that they should only enter the water when lifeguards are on duty and consult the flag notification system, located at each swimming beach for current water conditions.

All registrations will require patrons to acknowledge beach safety protocol starting in the Winter of 2022.

Advertisement

The Chicago Park District is also considering installing barriers at locations where swimming is not allowed to restrict access.