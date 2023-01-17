Chicago Park District to receive $6.25M in federal funding for parks across the city

The Chicago Park District is set to receive more than $6.25 million in federal funding for parks across the city.

Officials said the projects include fieldhouse improvements, multi-use trail development and renovations to the historic Lincoln Park Conservatory.

"The capital needs across our city’s parks system are great and without outside funding support from our elected officials and other partners, many park projects would be delayed," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent Rosa Escareño. "We are extremely grateful to the Illinois Congressional members for their commitment to funding these projects and, more importantly, the investing in children and families who rely on us for quality and affordable recreational opportunities."

The following is a list of park projects included in the 2023 federally funded appropriations: