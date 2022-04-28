2 shot in West Side parking lot

Two men were shot Wednesday night in a parking lot in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The pair were standing in the parking lot around 9:52 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when gunfire broke out, police said.

A 33-year-old man was shot in both legs and was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Another man, 25, suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused treatment at the scene, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.