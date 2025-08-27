Man charged with murder in shooting death of Chicago pastor's godson

The Brief An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2024 shooting death of 21-year-old Christion Tucker. Tucker, the godson of Pastor Corey Brooks, was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on the Southwest Side. The suspect was arrested this week and is due in court on Wednesday.



An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Pastor Corey Brooks’ godson last year on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said 21-year-old Christion Tucker was shot multiple times around 7:17 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2024, while sitting inside his car in the 7200 block of South Washtenaw. He died at the scene.

Christion Tucker | Legal Help Firm

"He was the last kid you would expect this to happen to. He was not a statistic. He was not "oh-he’s-from-the-South-Side-that’s-why." He came from a good family that loved him dearly. He was a good soul with so much to give to this world," Brooks wrote last year.

The gunman, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was arrested Monday in the 1600 block of North Larrabee, according to police. He is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Dig deeper:

Brooks, who leads Project H.O.O.D., a nonprofit focused on reducing violence and providing opportunities for young people, said Tucker’s death shook those who knew him. He said Tucker was just days away from starting a job at the organization when he was killed.

Brooks described Tucker as a young man full of promise — someone who overcame the pain of losing his younger brother, Chauncy, in a 2018 crash with a snow plow. Tucker finished high school, went on to junior college to play basketball, pursued music, and was eager to serve his community.

"I will admit I had flashes of quitting after I heard the news about Christion," Brooks wrote. "The pain of dealing with these deaths is excruciating… At the same time, I know that he wouldn’t want me to quit. He believed in my dream of helping each kid achieve the American Dream, the very same dream he was pursuing at the moment of his death."

What we don't know:

It is not clear what led to the shooting, and police have not shared any information about a possible motive.

What's next:

The suspect is scheduled to appear at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for a detention hearing on Wednesday.