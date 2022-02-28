Chicago pastor extends camp out 'indefinitely' after spending 100 days on South Side rooftop

A Chicago pastor has reached his goal of 100 days camping out on the South Side to raise awareness of gun violence, but he isn't quitting.

Corey Brooks has extended his rooftop camp out "indefinitely."

He's up there to raise money for a community center to help with rampant poverty and gun violence in the Woodlawn community.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Brooks raised $10 million in 100 days but needs $25 million more.

"We have to build this center. It's urgent, it's dire. Kids in this neighborhood are dying every single day. Individuals in this neighborhood are lacking opportunities every single day. People's lives need to be transformed every single day. And so, I want to do what I can do to make sure that that happens," Brooks said.

Advertisement

Brooks still hopes they can break ground on the community center by spring if donors come forward.