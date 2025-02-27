Chicago pediatrician facing animal abuse charges after emaciated dog found in bin set to appear in court

A 38-year-old Chicago pediatrician accused of animal abuse is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

A cleaning woman found the malnourished Portuguese water dog, named Betty, inside a plastic storage bin placed in a bathtub, according to police reports.

The incident happened in March 2024 in the 2200 block of North Lakewood Avenue.

The suspect, 38-year-old Anita Damodaran, a practicing pediatric physician, was being evicted at the time of the incident.

"She had impact sores all over, urine burns, her fur was extremely matted, and she was probably surviving on her own feces," said John Garrido, with the Stray Rescue Foundation.

Arrest Made:

Chicago police issued a warrant for Damodaran on animal cruelty charges. She was later arrested in Florida.

In court, advocates said Damodaran claimed the dog belonged to her parents and that she had no idea Betty was inside the bin.

The good news—Betty is alive and well.

"She's fully recovered, she's in a new home, she's living the life she deserves," Garrido said.

Garrido and his wife, founders of the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, support nearly 200 dogs a year.

Three weeks ago, 20 pet advocates gathered in a Skokie courtroom, pushing for justice for Betty.

"That is such a horrific act of cruelty, it can't be forgotten… for the person who did it," Garrido said.

A judge denied a detention request for Damodaran. She was ordered to remain in Illinois and observe a 12-hour nightly curfew.

What's next:

Damodaran will appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Skokie. We will provide updates as they become available.