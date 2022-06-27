Chicago photographers featured in Pullman exhibit

This coming weekend, eight local photographers are having their work featured in an exhibit in the Pullman neighborhood.

The theme of the show is "How we experience spaces, from public buildings to people's front yards."

"It's all about how the architecture and physical environment of the city and the spaces that surround us are shaped form everything from the big ideas of public policy, all the way down to what individual people do in their neighborhood," said Soren Spicknall, show curator.

The exhibit kicks off with a reception on Friday night at PullmanArt's Block House Gallery.