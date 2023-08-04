Chicago physician assistant charged with prescription fraud

A Chicago area physician assistant was charged with fraudulently writing opioid prescriptions.

Harry Przekop, 69, of Batavia, pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court Wednesday.

Przekop allegedly used a deceased doctor’s name and prescription forms to write prescriptions for himself and a relative.

An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago states that Przekop fraudulently obtained prescriptions of hydrocodone and codeine in 2021 and 2022 in Batavia and North Aurora. Przekop was not a licensed physician and could not lawfully prescribe medications without the direction and approval of licensed doctors.

The indictment charges Przekop with five counts of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances. Each count is punishable by up to four years in federal prison.

A status hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22.