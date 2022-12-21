Chicago plans to build new pickleball courts downtown

The fastest growing sport in the United States is coming to downtown Chicago.

The people behind Lollapalooza are donating half-a-million dollars to the Chicago Park District to build new pickleball courts in Grant Park.

The plan is to add at least eight courts just west of Columbus Drive.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The donation comes as the city announces its newest major league team.

The "Chicago Slice" is one of 12 new teams joining the Major League Pickleball Association next year.