Chicago Polar Plunge for Special Olympics raises nearly $2M

More than 5,000 people will be making the plunge into Lake Michigan on this unusually warm day in March to raise money for Special Olympics Chicago.

Sunday marks the 24th annual Chicago Polar Plunge, benefiting Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children's Charities.

This year will be the largest turnout with 5,200 and counting registered to jump into North Avenue Beach.

Chicago Polar Plunge has already raised $1.831 million and are gearing up to break fundraising records.

Walkup registration is available at the tent on North Avenue Beach.

The water temperature is 38 degrees. Today's high is 67 degrees with a low of 54 – possibly the warmest year in the history of the Chicago Polar Plunge.