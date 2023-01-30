Chicago police: 11 Kias, Hyundais stolen on West Side

Chicago police are reporting another wave of Kia and Hyundai car thefts.

Just this weekend in the 12th district alone, 11 cars were stolen.

Police say it was the usual story. The thieves broke into the cars, then used a USB cable to hotwire the vehicle.

State Farm and Progressive say they will no longer cover certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to skyrocketing thefts.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Some 2015 through 2019 models are twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles the same age because many of them lack even basic anti-theft technology.

The companies will not say which cities are involved, but reports indicate they include St. Louis and Denver.

The changes apply to new policies.