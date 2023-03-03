Expand / Collapse search
Chicago police: 2 seriously wounded in shooting on NW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Old Irving Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were seriously injured in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side in Old Irving Park Thursday night. 

Police say the victims were in an alley in the 3900 block of North Lowell Avenue at about 9:39 p.m. when shots were fired. 

A 24-year-old was taken to Luther General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. The 26-year-old victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the groin. 

Both are listed in serious condition. 

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.