Chicago police: 2 seriously wounded in shooting on NW Side

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side in Old Irving Park Thursday night.

Police say the victims were in an alley in the 3900 block of North Lowell Avenue at about 9:39 p.m. when shots were fired.

A 24-year-old was taken to Luther General Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. The 26-year-old victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the groin.

Both are listed in serious condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.