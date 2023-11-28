Chicago police seek 3 suspects involved in gun battle on Northwest Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three individuals in connection to a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 16 in the 3600 block of W. Belmont Ave., which is located in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Around 6:09 p.m., police say the three suspects were all armed and engaged in a running gun battle. The victim was an innocent bystander who was attempting to flee the scene with family members.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.