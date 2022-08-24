Chicago police: 3 wanted for attacking, robbing man on CTA Red Line

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two men and a woman who allegedly assaulted another man and stole his property on the CTA.

On August 13, 2022, around 10 p.m., police say the three suspects struck the victim, knocked him to the ground, and took his belongings.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and required stitches, police said.

The offenders are described at two Black males between the ages of 25 and 35, and a Black female between the ages of 18 and 30.

Red Line robbery suspects | Chicago Police Department

The assault and robbery occurred on the Red Line at the Sox-35th Street stop, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-745-4706.