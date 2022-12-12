Chicago police: 4 arrested after crashing stolen vehicle allegedly used in armed robbery

Four people were arrested Monday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle on Chicago's North Side.

Around 10:43 a.m., police say they located a stolen Hyundai in the 5100 block of North Oakley that was suspected of being used in a previous armed robbery.

While traveling southbound on Oakley, the Hyundai struck a Streets & Sanitation vehicle that was sitting at a stop sign, police said. The Hyundai caught fire and four suspects fled from the vehicle.

They were all taken into custody shortly after, police said. Three guns were recovered.

No injuries were reported from the traffic crash, and the robbery remains under investigation. It is currently unknown if the Hyundai was used in additional robberies, police said.

Charges were pending against the four suspects.