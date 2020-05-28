Chicago police announce summer patrol plans amid uptick in violence

Chicago police are launching a new plan to fight violence after one of the bloodiest Memorial Day weekends in years.

Thursday marked the start of the Chicago Police Department’s Summer Mobile Patrol Unit. One-hundred officers will be deployed every day all over the city to focus on violent hotspots in neighborhoods.

“We’re committed as a department to protecting Chicago,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

The summer mobile officers come from all 22 districts. Brown says they can be sent to one district and redeployed to another at a moment’s notice.

“Then CPD officers have reason to believe there might be trouble coming to a specific block or neighborhood, the Summer Mobile Unit is there to proactively discourage criminal activity,” the top cop said.

The new effort is being implemented on the heels of a spike in violence in Chicago.

On Wednesday, eleven people were shot. Two of them died. One was a 16-year-old boy.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, 20 people were shot, including a 5-year-old girl. Three people died.

Superintendent Brown says the Summer Mobile Unit is specifically designed to keep Chicago residents safe.

“Their mere presence can calm the nerves of anxious residents and serve as a deterrent to any type of retaliation,” he said.

New this year, the officers will deploy from McCormick Place to allow for social distancing. Part of the officers’ workweeks will also include some time for community service projects.

“We can really engage, you know, engage the community in a lot of different ways than just coming in when there’s a crisis or to take enforcement,” Brown said.

On Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she and Superintendent Brown are united in their vision for public safety and that he will continue to have her unflagging support.