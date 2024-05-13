Activists demand justice for Rico Clark amid allegations of wrongful conviction

Community activists gathered at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Monday to protest what they assert is the wrongful conviction of Rico Clark, currently serving a 55-year sentence for a crime they claim he did not commit.

Clark, who was back in court for a status hearing, is facing charges related to the 2006 murder of Damion Kendricks. However, two of the three witnesses in the case have recanted their previous testimony, alleging that detectives coerced them into making false statements.

Amidst the growing scrutiny on the case, Clark's lawyers are prepared to petition for all charges against him to be dropped. The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression is now calling for clemency, emphasizing their accusation of coercion against Detectives Brian Forberg and Kevin Eberle.

"This corrupt system has been putting away my two loved ones and other people’s loved ones for far too long, and today we're saying enough is enough. Every day we're going to come out here for court support. Every day we're going to come out here to bring awareness to these wrongful conviction cases and also these torture cases," said Jasmine Smith, a community activist.

The activists are demanding accountability, particularly for the detectives involved. While Forberg has retired, they are calling for both Forberg and Eberle to be fired from the police force.

Despite the allegations, the detectives have never been charged for the alleged crimes against them.