Chicago police warn of armed robberies across city

Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies carried out by the same crew hitting different spots in the city.

In each incident, police say the offenders pulled up in either a silver Kia sedan or gray or brown GMC SUV. They then demanded the victim's belongings by use of force or with a gun.

The offenders also demand the victim's passcodes for their phones before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle they arrived in.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations on Chicago's North and Northwest sides, the Near West Side, and the downtown area.

400 block of West Wrightwood, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:40 p.m.

2600 block of North Halsted, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:55 p.m.

2300 block of West Nelson, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.

1900 block of West Armitage, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 9:37 p.m.

400 block of South Plymouth Ct, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 11:00 p.m.

400 block of South State, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 11:10 p.m.

1500 block of North Wood, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 11:19 p.m.

200 block of North Peoria, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 11:23 p.m.

2000 block of West Adams, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 11:32 p.m.

1200 block of North Central, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 1:30 a.m.

The offenders were described as four Black males between the ages of 15 and 25. They wore black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants, and were all between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weighed 150 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.