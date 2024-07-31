Chicago police warn of armed robbery spree in this one neighborhood

Chicago police are warning residents in the city's Gage Park neighborhood about a string of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, police said the offenders approached the victims with guns and took their personal belongings before fleeing the scene on foot.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

5500 Block of South Whipple Street on July 24, 2024, at 1 a.m.

3100 Block of West 55th Street on July 27, 2024, at 10:25 a.m.

3000 Block of West 55th Street on July 28, 2024, at 2:15 p.m.

2900 Block of West 55th Street on July 28, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

3000 Block of West 55th Street on July 28, 2024, at 8 p.m.

3000 Block of West 55th Street on July 30, 2024, at 6:53 p.m.

5500 Block of South Sacramento Avenue on July 30, 2024, at 8:55 a.m.

6100 Block of South Sacramento Avenue on July 30, 2024, at 9:20 a.m.

3000 Block of West 55th Street on July 30, 2024, at 10:57 a.m.

Police are searching for two males between the ages of 15 to 17, standing around 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 11 inches, and weighing between 120 and 170 pounds. They were believed to be wearing all-black clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Area One Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8384.