Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:30 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago police arrest bank robber on Michigan Avenue, recover money and note used in crime

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police on Tuesday arrested a bank robber on the Mag Mile.

Additional details regarding the crime have yet to be released. But sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., the offender was taken into custody on Michigan Avenue.

The offender was apprehended by the Chicago Police Department’s Michigan Avenue Foot Team, as well as other district units.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

CPD says the money taken in the robbery and the note used during the crime were also recovered from a garbage receptacle.

"Great work!" Chicago police tweeted.

The bank that was robbed has not yet been identified.