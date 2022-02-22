Chicago police arrest bank robber on Michigan Avenue, recover money and note used in crime

Chicago police on Tuesday arrested a bank robber on the Mag Mile.

Additional details regarding the crime have yet to be released. But sometime between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., the offender was taken into custody on Michigan Avenue.

The offender was apprehended by the Chicago Police Department’s Michigan Avenue Foot Team, as well as other district units.

CPD says the money taken in the robbery and the note used during the crime were also recovered from a garbage receptacle.

"Great work!" Chicago police tweeted.

The bank that was robbed has not yet been identified.