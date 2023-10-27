PHOTOS: Chicago police arrest 'high-ranking' gang member, seize cache of weapons

A high-ranking member of a Chicago street gang who police say was responsible for driving violence in the area is in custody.

Samuel Flanningan, 36, of Burbank, has been charged with four felonies including armed violence, manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago police.

Flannigan was arrested on Sept. 29 following a multi-agency investigation involving the Chicago Police Department's Gang Investigation division along with the Burbank and Bridgeview police departments, officials said.

Following his arrest, authorities seized 25 firearms, including seven assault rifles, three shotguns, 12 semiautomatic pistols and three revolvers, police said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Samuel Flannigan, 36. (Chicago police)

Officers also confiscated suspected narcotics including 400 grams of cocaine as well as $9,000 in cash.

Police said Flannigan has already made his initial court appearance. No further information was immediately available.

