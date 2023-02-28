Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police ask for help identifying man wanted for robbery at CTA station on Near North Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Near North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police need the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a CTA customer at the Near North station earlier this month. 

A 19-year-old man was robbed on Feb. 19 on the platform of the Red Line stop in the 500 block of North State Street. 

The suspect indicated he had a firearm and threatened the victim demanding his belongings before fleeing. 

He is described as a Black man in his 20s-30s. 

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives at (312) 745-4706.