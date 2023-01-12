Chicago police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy a year after the fatal shooting

Chicago police need help identifying a person of interest in the January 2022 slaying of a 14-year-old boy on the Near West Side.

Javion Ivy was killed a year ago today in the 2200 block of West Adams Street just before 4 p.m. two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep.

Ivy was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

According to the Sun-Times, a person went up and took something from Javion's backpack before running away.

Detectives released a video from private and city surveillance cameras, along with photos of the suspected gunman and said they needed help identifying the person of interest.

Family and friends described Ivy as a "ladies man," "full of joy" and a lover of basketball. Last year, the boy's father said he simply wants justice for his son.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.