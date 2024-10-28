Pair charged with attacking Chicago police officers in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Two men were charged with attacking Chicago police officers Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Demarco Hunter, 25, and Michael Fitzgerald, 37, allegedly hit Chicago police officers while they were trying to evade arrest in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, according to police.
The duo were then taken into custody. Hunter was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Fitzgerald was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and four misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Both Hunter and Fitzgerald have a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.