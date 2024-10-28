Expand / Collapse search

Pair charged with attacking Chicago police officers in West Garfield Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  October 28, 2024 6:01am CDT
West Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Demarco Hunter (left) and Michael Fitzgerald | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Two men were charged with attacking Chicago police officers Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Demarco Hunter, 25, and Michael Fitzgerald, 37, allegedly hit Chicago police officers while they were trying to evade arrest in the 4300 block of West Madison Street, according to police.

The duo were then taken into custody. Hunter was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Fitzgerald was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and four misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Both Hunter and Fitzgerald have a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.