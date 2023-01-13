Chicago police: Baby found dead at West Garfield Park apartment

Chicago police are investigating after an infant boy was found unresponsive in a West Side apartment on Friday.

Around 1:48 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 3900 block of W. Flournoy Street.

A 3-month-old boy was discovered unresponsive in the home and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No signs of trauma were found on the victim.

The incident is described as a death investigation.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.