Chicago Police Board solicits input from community on next superintendent

The Chicago Police Board is asking for public input about the next police superintendent.

On Monday night, south side residents were given 90 seconds to speak to the police board. The crowd was divided, as some believe the next superintendent should come from the outside of CPD and others from within the department.

The meeting held at the Trinity United Church of Christ was hosted by the Chicago Police Board, which is the body in charge of recommending superintendent candidates to the mayor.

This comes one week after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired then-Superintendent Eddie Johnson. The mayor says he lied to her and the public about what happened the night he was found slumped over in his car.

Now, former Los Angeles police chief Charlie Beck stepped into the role of interim superintendent. He will remain the top cop for the next few months until the permanent super is selected.

Residents told the police board they want someone with integrity, and someone who knows the system.

The Chicago Police Board will recommend three people to the mayor and she will pick from those recommendations.