Chicago police: Boy, 14, charged with shooting CCL holder in Tri-Taylor

Charges have been filed after a teenage boy exchanged gunfire with a CCL holder in Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood over the weekend.

A 27-year-old man was driving in the 1900 block of West Congress Parkway at about 12:55 a.m. Sunday when an offender in a blue vehicle fired shots at him. Police say the victim shot back.

The victim was struck by gunfire and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police say the shooter was identified as a 14-year-old boy. They arrested him in the 1900 block of W. Ogden on Wednesday.

The juvenile was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm and a misdemeanor for aggravated batter with the use of a deadly weapon.