Chicago police warn of car burglaries in neighborhoods near O'Hare Airport

The Brief A series of car burglaries happened near O’Hare Airport and in Norwood Park West on Sept. 9. Thieves targeted pickup trucks in hotel parking lots, stealing wallets, IDs, cash and in one case a gun. Police say four people were involved, arriving in stolen vehicles.



Chicago police are warning drivers after a series of overnight car burglaries in neighborhoods near O’Hare Airport.

What we know:

Police said the burglaries happened Sept. 9 between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., and that pickup trucks parked in hotel parking lots were targeted.

A group of at least four offenders broke rear passenger windows to get inside and stole wallets, IDs, credit and debit cards, cash, and in one case a firearm.

According to police, the group arrived in stolen vehicles and at least one offender acted as a lookout while the others broke into the trucks.

Similar incidents were reported in nearby suburbs, including Rosemont, Des Plaines, Norridge and Park Ridge. In a Norridge case, a gun was fired.

What you can do:

Residents are urged not to leave valuables inside vehicles, to secure windows and doors, and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Chicago police are asking anyone with information to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number P25-5-031.