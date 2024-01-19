Chicago Police charge suspect with murder in November homicide case

Chicago police have handed down a murder charge to a suspect accused in a November homicide.

Jamie Miller, 29, is charged with one felony count of murder - strong probability death/injure.

He was arrested Jan. 18 in the 7000 block of S. California after being identified as a homicide suspect, according to Chicago police.

Miller is one of multiple suspects accused in the death of a 47-year-old man on Nov. 15, 2023, in the 300 block of N. Dearborn. Further details on the incident are limited.

He's expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Jan. 20, 2024.