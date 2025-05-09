Suspect fatally shot by Chicago police after chase, crash in Hammond

The Brief A person wanted for aggravated battery was fatally shot by Chicago police Thursday evening after fleeing officers and crashing their vehicle in Hammond, Indiana. Police say the individual fired at officers after the crash, prompting them to return fire. The person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead; no other injuries were reported.



A person was fatally shot by Chicago police Thursday evening after a vehicle pursuit ended in Hammond, Indiana, and the suspect allegedly opened fire on officers, authorities said.

The backstory:

Chicago police officers responded around 5:49 p.m. to a report of a person with a gun in the 13400 block of South Baltimore Avenue, where they located a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated battery case, police said.

According to police, the suspect entered a vehicle and fled, crashing near Dearborn and Gostlin streets in Hammond, Indiana. Officers approached the crash scene, where the suspect allegedly fired at them. Police returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for observation and were reported to be in good condition. No other injuries were reported, and a gun was recovered at the scene.

The Chicago Police Department’s Investigative Response Team is assisting Hammond police with the investigation.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.