Chicago police, Cook County Sheriff's Office launch vehicle safety days initiative

Chicago police are teaming up with the Cook County Sheriff's Office to initiate a series of vehicle safety days aimed at reducing car thefts.

The objective is to enhance vehicle security and deter theft.

Starting this Saturday, law enforcement officials will collaborate with a local auto shop to provide free steering wheel locks and install anti-theft enhancements for eligible Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Additionally, catalytic converter etching kits will be offered to the public.

"As we know, catalytic converters have been stolen throughout our city and around the country, and one of the things that makes them so valuable is once they're stolen, there's no identifying marks on them. By putting an identifying mark on that catalytic converter, it makes it harder to resell, and by that, it makes your car safer," said Glen Brooks, Director of the Chicago Police Department.

All services and products offered during the vehicle safety days will be provided at no cost.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at J and Salomon Auto Shop, situated at 4317 North Western Avenue.