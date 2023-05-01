Chicago police seek man accused of assaulting, robbing victim on Loop CTA platform

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery and aggravated battery case on a CTA platform in the Loop.

The incident occurred on April 29, 2023, at 12:49 a.m. at the CTA Green Line platform located in the 0-100 block of N. Wabash Ave.

Police say the male suspect approached the victim, engaged in a physical altercation with them, and then took their property.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 30 and 45 years old, standing about 6-feet to 6-foot-4 inches tall, and weighing between 195 and 220 pounds.

He was wearing a gray stocking hat with the word "Chicago" across the front, a royal blue/light gray colored jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes with white-colored shoes.

The CTA has released an image of the suspect, hoping someone in the public may recognize him and come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

Suspect in CTA Green Line assault, robbery | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to contact 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.