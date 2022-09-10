Chicago police department honors officer Joseph F. Ferguson, killed in line of duty in 1968

article

On Saturday, Chicago police held a memorial in honor of Joseph F. Ferguson, who was killed in the line of duty.

Ferguson was killed on December 27, 1968.

The corner of 32nd Place and Paulina will now be known as Honorary Joseph F. Ferguson Way. He grew up on Paulina.

On Saturday, the department's radio zones also observed a 30-second period of radio silence in honor of officer Ferguson.