Chicago Police Department releases update on consent decree compliance

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Updated 5:47PM
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Police Department releases update on consent degree compliance

More than 95-percent of the force received 40 hours of in-service training, which is required by the consent decree.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department released an update on the consent decree compliance.

The department focused on police officer training.

More than 95-percent of the force received 40 hours of in-service training, which is required by the consent decree.

The mandatory annual training covers deescalation, use of force and officer wellness.

CPD also says hiring efforts to reflect diversity have increased. 